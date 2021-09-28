Rick Ross Agrees To Pay Baby Mama Child Support

Rick Ross just started cutting checks to his baby mama ... the judge in his paternity case just signed off on his agreement to cough up monthly child support payments for their 3 kids.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the "Aston Martin Music" rapper will pay his baby mama, Briana Singleton, $11,000 per month in child support.

The docs say RR also has to foot the bill for their children's health insurance, and he's got to help her pay for the kids' extracurricular expenses once the figure goes north of $7,560 ... with Ross on the hook for additional annual payments of up to $3k per child.

Rick also agreed to cut a check to Brianna's attorney for $25,000, but he can afford it ... the docs say RR's monthly income is $585k, compared to $142 a month for his baby mama.

TMZ broke the story ... Briana told Rick last year he needed to take COVID-19 tests to see their 3 kids.