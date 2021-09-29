Travis Kelce Says LeBron James Would Have Been A 'Problem' In NFL

Play video content TMZSports.com

The greatest tight end in the NFL believes LeBron James would have thrived as a pro football player ... 'cause Travis Kelce tells TMZ Sports the King would've been a serious "problem" in the league if he didn't become a basketball icon.

LBJ recently revealed he received offers to play for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 NBA lockout ... and said he would have likely tried out at tight end if he decided to play football.

"I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."



Considering Kelce is a 5-time All-Pro tight end, a Super Bowl champ and a 6-time Pro Bowler, we had to ask about LBJ's chances in the league ... and he truly believes James would have balled out!!!

"I think LeBron is one of the greatest athletes in the world, right," Kelce told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

"His athleticism, how knowledgeable he is about the game of basketball that you can tell how he plays, he gets down to the scheme of things."

Kelce continued ... "And, that's a lot about being a football player is understanding schemes, going out there, playing free and letting your athleticism show."

Of course, there may be a bit of bias in Kelce's answer ... he grew up in Cleveland Heights, just about 45 minutes from LeBron's hometown of Akron. But, make no mistake, he's serious about LeBron's abilities on the gridiron.

"I think Bron would have definitely been a problem on the football field, no doubt about it," he added. "Especially with tight end room. That's us Northeast Ohio guys, man. We're all-around athletes. You can throw us in any sport, we'll have success."

As for whether LBJ would have been able to make that transition in 2011, Kelce says he wishes he could have seen that experiment unfold.

