Drew Pearson Crowns Dak Prescott As Top-3 QB In NFL After 'MNF' Win
Drew Pearson Dak Prescott Is A Top-3 QB In NFL ... Better Than Brady!!!
9/30/2021 12:20 AM PT
Dak Prescott is better right now than Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson AND Kyler Murray ... so says Drew Pearson -- who tells TMZ Sports the Cowboys star is a top-3 QB in the NFL.
The Dallas legend made the claim just one day after Dak carved up the Eagles on "Monday Night Football" ... saying he believes only 2 other QBs in the league are as good as Prescott is at the moment.
"Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott," Pearson says. "Top three quarterbacks in the league, I would say, right now."
.@dak IS BACK!!!#PHIvsDAL | 📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/ckOizC5Omw— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 28, 2021 @dallascowboys
Dak has been tremendous through the Cowboys' first 3 games of the season ... completing 77.5 percent of his passes for 878 yards, 6 TDs and just 2 INTs.
And, Drew's been wildly impressed with it all, praising the guy for his leadership as well as his ability to bounce back from a devastating ankle injury in 2020.
In fact, Pearson tells us Dak has been so good ... he already believes the Cowboys are a true Super Bowl contender.
"You didn't hear it first but you heard it from the original 88, OK?!" Pearson says. "I think they're on a roll."
Pearson did caution the Cowboys to take it "one game at a time" from here -- but, watch the clip, it ain't hard to see the guy is CLEARLY fired up about his ex-squad going forward.