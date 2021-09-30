Russell Wilson & Ciara Publishing Children's Book, 'Why Not You?'

Russell Wilson and Ciara are making another business move together -- by publishing their first children's picture book!

The couple announced the news Wednesday ... saying they've teamed up with Penguin Random House to release the book titled "Why Not You?"

"I am so excited to share that Ciara and I will be publishing our first book for kids next spring," the Seattle Seahawks QB said on IG.

The picture book intends to "encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem," according to PRH.

"It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars".

The storybook will have 32 pages -- with illustrations by Jessica Gibson -- and is set to be released in March 2022.

This is yet another dope collabo between the Super Bowl champ and award winning singer -- in fact, "Why Not You" is also the name of the couple's nonprofit org. that focuses on education, health and fight against poverty for the youth.

Russ and Ciara -- who married in July 2016 -- also opened their 'Why Not You' Academy in Washington this fall.