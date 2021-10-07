NWSL Players Protest Mid-Game, Demand Change Amid Paul Riley Allegations

Powerful moment throughout the National Women's Soccer League ... when players paused mid-game in an act of solidarity amid serious allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding ex-coach Paul Riley.

The NWSL resumed play on Wednesday after canceling games over the weekend ... and the players used the pitch as an opportunity to demand change to the culture of sexual harassment in the league.

All three games -- Gotham FC/Washington Spirit, North Carolina Courage/Racing Louisville, and Houston Dash/Portland Thorns -- stopped play in the 6th minute ... representing the 6 years it took for the allegations against Riley to come out.

Players linked arms while standing in a circle at midfield ... sending a strong message to the NWSL and its members that they would no longer remain silent on these issues.

In a statement released on social media, the players said that the demonstration was for players "who fought for too long to be heard," prompting the hashtag #NoMoreSilence.

They also asked fans to stand in silence in support of the players.

"During that time, we ask that you stand in that pain and discomfort with us, as we consider what too many of us have been asked to sit with for too long," the NWSLPA statement read.

The group also released a list of demands, calling for an independent and thorough investigation into each club "to determine whether any abuse, whether presently known or unknown, has occurred at any point in time."

NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird has since resigned amid the backlash the league has been engulfed in. The players demand the NWSL give them the opportunity to interview her replacement.

The players ended their list of demands with a strong message -- "The reckoning has already begun. We will not be silent. We will be relentless in our pursuit of a league that deserves the players in it."