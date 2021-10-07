Urban Meyer's Wife Addresses Bar Dancing Video, 'We're All Sinners'

Urban Meyer's wife is finally speaking out about her husband's infamous bar night ... saying in a social media post, "We all make mistakes - we are all sinners."

"If you think you aren't?" Shelley Meyer added. "Then cast the first stone."

Shelley issued the strong statement Thursday afternoon ... explaining she's quitting Twitter due to all the "hate, vitriol, slander" and "trash" she's received in the wake of Urban dancing with a blonde woman over the weekend.

Play video content

"To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU," Shelley wrote. "For your love, support, friendship, laughs - I will miss this most. I love you ALL and wish God's blessings on you. Thank you."

What's interesting ... Shelley made no note of standing by Urban or defending his actions -- though Urban did say earlier this week he was confident his 37-year marriage would survive.

Play video content Jacksonville Jaguars

In fact, Urban called the whole saga nothing more than a "speed bump" in their relationship.

The Jaguars head coach has apologized repeatedly for the incident and has vowed to grow from it.