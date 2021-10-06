Urban Meyer Says He Embarrassed Family, Players By Dancing With Woman At Bar

Urban Meyer is still doing damage control -- the Jacksonville Jaguars coach addressed his controversial bar appearance in a full team meeting on Wednesday, where he reportedly showed "remorse and responsibility."

Meyer is on the hottest of seats after video surfaced of the coach cozying up with a young woman -- not his wife -- at an Ohio bar last weekend ... with Jaguars owner Shad Khan calling his actions straight-up "inexcusable."

Play video content

The 0-4 coach reportedly brought up the whole crap storm in front of the entire team again just minutes ago ... where he said he only cares about two things -- his family and his players -- and he let both down.

"I embarrassed them both," coach said, according to NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

No word on how the players and staff reacted to Urban's mea culpa, but reports claimed players didn't take his previous apologies too seriously earlier this week ... cracking up and laughing once Meyer left the locker room.

Play video content JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

There are rumblings the distraction may not be worth it to a winless team looking to get its bearings ... but as of right now, Meyer's still the guy in Jacksonville.