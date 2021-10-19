Vanessa Bryant Files 'KB24' Trademark, Plans Kobe Sports And Entertainment Empire

Kobe Bryant's legacy will live on in the form of media, clothes, trading cards and more ... with Vanessa Bryant filing to trademark "KB24" to create a sports and entertainment empire surrounding her late husband's name.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Vanessa submitted docs earlier this month to lock in the trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music ... as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts.

Kobe, Inc. -- the Lakers legend's company -- is listed as the applicant of the filing ... with Vanessa signing off as the president of the business.

The move almost certainly provides a blueprint for what the Bryant family plans to do in the future ... with the "KB24" brand poised to enter a number of outlets.

As we previously reported, Vanessa decided to cut ties with Kobe's longtime sneaker and clothing partner, Nike, after issues over money and shoe availability.

It appears the "KB24" brand will look to grow without the Swoosh ... naming a large number of clothing items in the application -- although shoes are NOT listed.

However, Vanessa filed for "Mamba and Mambacita" back in March ... with the intent of using it for clothes and shoes, so that might explain why "KB24" may not be focused on sneakers.