Robert Woods Cops Blue Power Ranger Cleats, It's Morphin' Time!

Robert Woods is ready to unleash a power and a force that you've never seen before -- the Los Angeles Rams receiver just copped these amazing custom cleats featuring the Blue Power Ranger!!!

TMZ Sports has learned, the wideout wanted to add to his royal blue custom cleat collection ... so he hit up his go-to guy, artist Joe Castro, for the job.

Castro tells us Woods is a huge Power Rangers fan and asked for his new joints to feature the classic '90s TV show -- so it was a no-brainer to go with the Blue Ranger!

And, they're Morphenomenal!!!

Castro says it only took 5 hours to complete the blue and white kicks featuring the detailed action superhero in full gear.

It also has the Blue Ranger's Triceratops Dinozard symbol ... and, for those who don't remember, that's their robot that carries them into battle.

Woods has been going off the last two weeks -- he logged in a total of 181 receiving yards and 1 TD for Week 5 & 6.