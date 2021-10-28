LeBron James Builds Huge Backyard Theatre For Daughter's Halloween Movie Night

Goes All Out For Zhuri's Movie Night

Sorry, AMC ... LeBron James didn't need a movie theatre giant for his daughter's Halloween night, 'cause he built his own setup Wednesday -- and it was AWESOME!!

The King put together a massive projector and a bunch of comfy seats for Zhuri and her friends to enjoy the new Addams Family flick, and the youngest James loved it all.

The 7-year-old took to IG to show off the structure on the James mansion's back lawn ... revealing balloons, snacks, "Addams Family Values 2" blankets and much more.

"Since Halloween is coming up," Zhuri said, "my parents let me and some of my friends have a movie night in the backyard 🍿🎬!"

She added, "We streamed The Addams Family 2 movie and it was pretty funny!"

The fun night was just the latest good evening for Zhuri ... 'cause it was her birthday less than a week ago, and you know LBJ went all out for that occasion too.

In fact, Bron posted a mushy note to his baby girl for the special day, saying, "You’re seriously one of a kind!"

"Never a down, dull, stale moment when you’re around. You excite/ignite a whole room simply by yourself! ENERGY UNMATCHED! I LOVE YOU ♾ & BEYOND my ❤️"