NHL Player's Loud 'F*** You!' Caught On Hot Mic During Flyers Game

Marshawn Lynch wasn't the only one caught on TV droppin' F-bombs this week ... 'cause broadcast mics picked up an NHL player's "F*** you!" during a game Wednesday -- and it was LOUD.

The cussing was captured during the first period of the Philadelphia Flyers' tilt with the Edmonton Oilers ... and it could be heard crystal clear on television.

Possibly the cleanest “fuck you” ever heard in a Flyers broadcast. pic.twitter.com/ELecForCpm — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 28, 2021 @BarstoolPhilly

No word yet on who unleashed the profane remark ... but it appeared to happen because of an on-ice collision between a Flyers player and an Oilers player.

Shortly after the two guys got tangled up ... the F-bomb could be heard in the arena -- and it didn't take long for social media to notice it, and laugh about it.

Alltime analisys here by Marshawn Lynch here I love it pic.twitter.com/KlBo3GzFla — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 26, 2021 @PFTCommenter

Of course, it's the second time this week the F-word has made it on national airwaves ... with Lynch saying "what the f***" on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" Manningcast on Monday.