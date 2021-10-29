Zayn Malik's Sister Posts About Karma After Explosive Fight with Hadids

Zayn Malik's family is stepping in to support the singer in his now very-public feud with Yolanda Hadid and the mother of his child, Gigi.

Malik's sister, Waliyha, posted a series of family photos, Zayn's statement denying the shoving allegation as well as a quote about karma on her Instagram Friday.

The quote reads, "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."

While Waliyah doesn't say it specifically, it's easy to connect the dots and assume she's targeting the Hadids.

TMZ broke the story, Zayn pled no contest Wednesday to harassing Gigi, Yolanda and a security guard. Legal docs claim Zayn shoved Yolanda into a dresser during a nuclear argument at Zayn and Gigi's home in Pennsylvania.

The docs say Zayn called Yolanda a "f***ing Dutch slut," and ordered her to "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter" during the argument.