Jamie Spears Demands Britney's Conservatorship End Today, Doesn't Want Money

Jamie Spears is throwing in the towel on all things related to Britney Spears' conservatorship -- making it crystal clear to the judge in the case that he's tired of fighting ... and is all good with ending the conservatorship STAT.

Brit's father filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, in which he lays out his position as clearly as possible. Attorneys for Jamie write, "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

The filing goes on to explain Jamie is not seeking any further compensation or a release for what went down during the conservatorship, adding that he's willing to be fully transparent in handing over all of his files on the conservatorship in order to officially close the book on this chapter.

With that said, he does insist the way in which he's administered Britney's estate has always been in her best interest -- which is obviously in debate right now -- but in any case ... he's fully on board with getting his daughter out of the legal apparatus now.

One last note from Jamie's side here, which is pretty astounding ... "This conservatorship should end. Now. There is no reason for another second of delay. Jamie is willing to stipulate to the immediate termination of the Conservatorship without reservation or exception."