MJF Calls Mom 'Dumb, Disgusting Slut' After Insulting Him At AEW Rampage

"Here's the thing about my mom, she's a dumb, disgusting slut and everything she says is pretty much complete horse s**t. My father is an old irrelevant piece of s**t, and that's me putting it gently."

That's AEW Star MJF going scorched-earth on his OWN PARENTS -- the people who brought him into this world -- all because they recently insulted him at AEW Rampage.

Let's explain.

During the wrestling show, broadcaster Josh Shernoff interviewed a couple claiming to be MJF's 'rents ... as they held a sign saying "We're MJF's parents and we think he sucks too!"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's mom and dad also apologized to the audience for bringing their son into the world ... and called him a "f***ing idiot" for good measure.

Savage.

MJF, one of the biggest heels in wrestling, doesn't turn the other cheek -- not even for mom and dad -- so when he recently sat down with Shernoff, he went in on his parents.

In addition to calling mom a "dumb, disguising slut" and dad an "old, irrelevant piece of s**t," the wrestler added the following, just in case the relationship with his folks wasn't totally beyond repair.

"I do not associate with them, they are clearly very money hungry and fame hungry and it doesn't shock me at all that they were willing to take you, a very dumb, very dumb interviewer, and convince you into showing them to the world so they could have all these people listen to them," MJF said, insulting FITE's Shernoff to his face.