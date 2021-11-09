UT Coach Bo Davis' Expletive-Laden Rant Caught On Video, 'You Motherf***ers'

University of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis unleashed a passionate and profane rant on a bus full of players after a game this past weekend ... and the whole thing was caught on video.

51-year-old Davis -- who has been a part of 3 national championship-winning programs -- was absolutely fed up after the Longhorns lost 30-7 to Iowa State on Saturday ... apparently reaming the athletes for not taking the beating seriously.

Here's the part that was posted on Twitter, although it's unclear how long the rant lasted:

Texas DL coach Bo Davis with some choice words following Texas’ no-show in Ames. Refreshing to hear someone with some passion for winning other than the old “winning is hard” BS. Fire em up! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/NA24NIuDwD — Keshav Prathivadi (@kpthefirst) November 9, 2021 @kpthefirst

"S***'s real!" Davis says on the video. "Some of you motherf***ers need to get in the transfer portal! You wanna go? Get in the motherf***er! This s*** ain't a game to me! If you think it's a game, get the f*** off of this bus!"

There's more -- "I got my ass kicked and you motherf***ers wanna laugh?!? S***'s f***in' real! You think it's a goddamn joke?!?"

"And, some of you motherf***ers do transfer out this motherf***er because I'm tired of this s***! This s***'s goddamn real! And, we wanna laugh and joke?!? F*** that!"

The video has social media torn -- some say it's over the top and inappropriate, and others say it shows an enthusiastic coach trying to rally his team together after a bad loss.

Quandre Diggs -- who played for the Longhorns from 2011-14 -- reacted on Twitter ... saying, "whoever recorded the video of Coach Bo need to be gone plain and simple" ... but did not comment on the context of the clip.