Tiger Woods Will Attempt Golf Comeback, Says BFF Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods may not be done winning golf tourneys just yet ... so says his good buddy and fellow PGA Tour star, Justin Thomas, who claims the golf legend will try for a comeback to the Tour.

Thomas made the revelation on the "No Laying Up" podcast this week ... explaining the vibe he's gotten from Woods now 9 months removed from his horrifying car crash is that the 45-year-old will attempt a pro return.

"I know that he's going to try," said Thomas, who added that he's been visiting with Woods two or three times a week in Florida recently.

"I know how determined he is and I know he's going to want to at least try to give something again."

Of course, many wondered if Woods would even think about a comeback after he shattered his leg in a Feb. 2020 car accident.

Tiger needed crutches to move around for months -- leaving doubt that he might never pick up a club again.

But, Woods was recently spotted walking with no limp at his son's golf tournament last month -- and according to Thomas, El Tigre is "doing well" in his rehab.

It's unclear if Woods has begun to swing yet ... but Thomas said, either way, he believes Woods will need to get back to firing rounds in the 60s again in order to eventually hit Augusta. Justin, though, clearly ain't putting it past Tiger to get there.