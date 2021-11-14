Kanye West Clones Take Over NYC Ahead of 'DONDA' Deluxe Release

Kanye West is seeing double -- and so are the people of NYC, it seems, after an army of would-be clones took to the streets ... in what appears to be a tease of new music to come.

On Saturday night, a good dozen or more people were spotted near Union Square and the surrounding area -- and all of them were rocking a matching outfit that Ye himself wore a few weeks ago ... the black Gap Round jacket and the skin-colored full face mask and cap.

They did not have his Balenciaga rain boots on -- swapping those for Balenciaga dad sneakers instead -- but there's no question they were paying homage to KW's look.

As for what they did ... nothing really. Different videos and photos show them just milling about the area, minding their business in unison. Eventually, though, they did start to parade down the sidewalks together ... walking as one big Kanye clone troupe, as it were.

Nobody really said anything or explained why they were out there ... in what clearly seems to be a concerted effort of some kind. Some folks have a good hunch, though, as to the meaning behind all this -- and it may have to do with his "DONDA" album.

Fact is ... Ye has been teasing a re-release of late, with billboards springing up in major cities, promoting what may turn into another listening event -- similar to what he held down in Atlanta before dropping the highly-anticipated record.

There's even word Kanye himself held a "DONDA" event at 1 OAK in L.A. the other day -- so he certainly appears to be up to something. With all that said, it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that this 'Ye' clone thing is a publicity stunt to get buzz for the newest drop, which would presumably have new mixes and/or all-new tracks entirely.