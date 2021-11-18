Jason Garrett Says Tom Brady Is 'The Best That's Ever Walked'

'He's The Best That's Ever Walked'

Jason Garrett just unloaded the highest compliment possible on Tom Brady ... saying the Bucs quarterback is the best football player "that's ever walked."

The Giants offensive coordinator laid down the praise for the Tampa Bay superstar at his weekly press conference Thursday ... just three days before NY plays TB12 in Florida.

🗣Jason Garrett on Tom Brady’s place on Football’s Mount Rushmore… pic.twitter.com/25s9vurCfR — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) November 18, 2021 @BrandonLondonTV

"They're going to make a Mt. Rushmore of football players at some point," the former Dallas Cowboys head coach said. "And, the first face they chisel will be that guy's face."

"He's the best that's ever walked."

Garrett continued, "He's a hell of a football player. What he's done over the last 20 years has been remarkable. And, to think he's 44 years old and probably playing the best ball of his career, it's really amazing."

The admiration is lofty ... but, of course, it's probably deserved.

Tom, after all, has been to 10 Super Bowls -- winning seven of them -- and could potentially win his FOURTH MVP award following this season. He's also been selected to 14 Pro Bowls.

"He's an inspiration to everybody," Garrett said. "In and out of sports."