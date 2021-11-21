Serena & Venus Williams Pet Sharks With Family In Bahamas

Serena and Venus Williams are taking their new Hollywood shine in stride -- and that stride led them straight to the Caribbean.

The Williams family was in the Bahamas this weekend, with several folks from their brood in tow -- including their mom, Oracene, Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia.

We're told they came in by yacht and docked at the Staniel Cay Yacht Club -- where they took part in some neat sightseeing... including shark petting nearby.

As you can see ... Venus and Serena were getting down in there to pet and feed the nurse sharks, but funny enough ... we're told Serena was actually kinda freaked out -- although she worked up the courage to make contact.

Looks like they did a lot more than just this -- there's photos and video of the family snorkeling and enjoying the gorgeous surrounding water. Well deserved, too, after their big movie drop this week.