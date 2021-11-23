New York Giants Fire Jason Garrett ... After 26 Games

Jason Garrett is jobless once again ... the New York Giants just fired him -- only two years after the Dallas Cowboys let him go.

The team announced the move Tuesday, saying they've canned their offensive coordinator after a disheartening 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of course, the move is far from surprising ... NY's offense under Garrett has been underwhelming since head coach Joe Judge brought him in before the 2020 season.

Garrett's offense finished 31st in points scored out of 32 teams last year ... and ranked just 25th in that category this year.

Perhaps most alarming was the play of franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who has appeared to regress this season.

Daniel Jones Congratulations for being nominated for one of the worst interceptions throwin this season #PeytonandEli pic.twitter.com/owlR2QqkcA — Touch Season (@touchseason) November 23, 2021 @touchseason

Jones has thrown seven INTs this season to just nine touchdowns -- and he's also fumbled seven times as well.

It's unclear where Garrett -- who was famously the Dallas Cowboys' head coach from 2010 to 2019 -- will end up next.