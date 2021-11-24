Aaron Rodgers Insists He Doesn't Have 'COVID Toe,' Look At It!

Aaron Rodgers says he does NOT have "COVID toe" ... and he proved it by showing off his big-ass foot to a group of media members who were asking about it on Wednesday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Green Bay Packers star had contracted the coronavirus side effect on his foot after he had been diagnosed with COVID earlier this month.

The report claimed Rodgers was dealing with lesions and discoloration on his foot -- resulting in immense pain in his toe.

Play video content Green Bay Packers

But, Rodgers slammed that report Wednesday -- saying it was all BS ... explaining he's dealing with nothing more than a fractured digit.

Aaron then pulled up his foot to show there was no purple bruising or scabs in sight.

"I can't believe I have to again come on here and talk about my medical information, but yeah, I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said. "I've never heard of 'COVID Toe' before. I have no lesions on my feet."

"That's just a classic case of disinformation. It's surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution, but that's the world we live in these days."