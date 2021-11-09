NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers $14k, GB $300k For COVID Protocol Violations

Aaron Rodgers just got fined by the National Football League for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols ... and the Green Bay Packers also got dinged.

The NFL fined Rodgers a measly $14,650 for attending a Halloween party with other Packers while he was unvaccinated. The protocols prohibit unvaxxed players from going to large gatherings outside team facilities.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard, who is also unvaccinated, was also docked $14,650 for attending the team-sanctioned Halloween bash.

The big fine came for the Packers ... the franchise was hit with a $300,000 penalty for not enforcing the rules with Rodgers and Lazard, including a failure to wear face coverings inside team facilities.

As we reported ... Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, later admitting he was not vaccinated.

The star QB claimed he was allergic to something in the Pfizer and Moderna shots ... and didn't want to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying he feared adverse side effects.

On Friday, AR told Pat McAfee he took Ivermectin -- among other treatments -- after conferring with friend Joe Rogan.

Rodgers missed last Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a game his team lost. The future Hall of Famer will likely have a chance to return to the field this weekend.