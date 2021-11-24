Matt Stafford's Wife Skipping Away Games After Pretzel-Throwing Incident

Play video content The Morning After With Kelly Stafford

Matt Stafford's wife, Kelly, is sharing her side of "Pretzelgate" ... saying she "f***ing lost it" during the incident and will be taking a break from going to Rams away games.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Kelly apologized last week for tossing a soft pretzel at a heckler during the Rams' road game against the San Francisco 49ers, which resulted in her being escorted out of the stadium just 5 minutes into the game.

Stafford had remained radio silent about the altercation -- aside from an Instagram comment -- until she addressed it on her "The Morning After" podcast Tuesday, when she admitted she lost her cool.

Kelly said she was getting incessantly heckled in her section by a Niners fan ... who kept saying things until she was fed up and "tossed" a piece of the snack, which hit him in the face.

After the incident, Kelly says she went up to the fan and apologized directly ... offering to buy his group some food and drinks, which he rejected.

Security then stepped in and escorted her out ... which Kelly says she didn't mind because she didn't want to watch the game anyway.

As for how Matt handled the news, Kelly says he joked about the whole thing, saying, "He said, 'Well, I wish I was as accurate as you were, but I guess only one person in the family was accurate that night.'"

Kelly says Matt also suggested she only attend home games for the time being ... which she agreed to.

Stafford also says her IG DMs were flooded since the incident ... even being called the c-word by trolls. But at the end of the day, she's owning up to her actions.