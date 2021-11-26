Paul Shaffer's Daughter Explains 'Pup Culture,' New Dog Shelter Initiative

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Shaffer's kid is following in her old man's footsteps -- not so much with the music, per se, but certainly with spreading positive vibes for dogs in shelters and the people who love them!

We talked to David Letterman's longtime bandleader and sidekick, as well as Mr. Shaffer's daughter, Victoria, on "TMZ Live" about this new initiative she's got going that puts an emphasis on dog ownership via adoptions/fostering from shelters.

It's called Pup Culture Rescue, and basically ... Victoria and co. are here to educate people on the process of becoming a pooch parent, and why shelters should be the first place to look for a furry friend.

She's also got an accompanying book out -- "Pup Culture: Stories, Tips, and the Importance of Adopting a Dog" -- which helps serve as a guide to picking out the right pup, where to look and how to help your new pet get acclimated to its new home.

It sounds like VS and the rest of the folks working for Pup Culture Rescue have been pretty busy during the pandemic -- when people were adopting dogs like crazy while stuck at home ... but she says a lot of owners are now returning canines to those same shelters.

That's pretty sucky, in Victoria's view ... as she notes, adopting a dog isn't just a hobby or a fad you pick up for a while -- it oughta be seen as a lifelong commitment.