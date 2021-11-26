Tim Kazurinsky on 'Saturday Night Live' "memba Him?!
Tim Kazurinsky on 'Saturday Night Live' 'Memba Him?!
11/26/2021 12:01 AM PT
East Coast comedian and actor Tim Kazurinky was in his early 30s when his life changed forever after his work in Improv swung open the doors to a career as a writer and character on "Saturday Night Live" alongside comic greats like John Belushi, Joe Piscopo and even Eddie Murphy.
Shortly after his ride on the late-night sketch show ... Kazurinsky then landed the role as the nerdy up-and-coming copper Officer Carl Sweetchuck in the iconic funny franchise "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment," "Police Academy 3: Back in Training" and "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol."