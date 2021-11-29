Affion Crockett Says Rihanna's Ass-Out PJs Perfect for Winter Nights

Play video content TMZ.com

Count Affion Crockett among those who are big fans of Rihanna's trailblazing pajamas ... he says her new ass-out offerings are perfect for couples snuggling up in the cold.

We got the comedian at LAX and asked him about SavageXFenty's latest offering in loungewear -- the Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant -- and its wide-open bottoms.

Affion says he's all for ladies showing more booty, and thinks the PJs are great for anyone cozying up by a fireplace on a chilly winter's night.

Naturally, some folks are wondering how people will utilize these unique PJs when going to the bathroom -- but Affion tells us it's not a good idea to cross streams between sexy time and toilet time.

We also asked him if men can pull off this look and he says, yes!!! Well, ONE guy could, anyway.