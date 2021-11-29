Kareem Hunt's Dad Rips Baker Mayfield After Awful Loss

The dads are at it again in Cleveland.

Kareem Hunt Sr. -- father of Browns star running back Kareem Hunt -- ripped Baker Mayfield after an ugly loss to the Ravens on Sunday ... saying the quarterback is simply scared to throw the ball.

Emotions were clearly high after Cleveland lost 16-10 at Baltimore -- despite intercepting Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson four times -- and well, Kareem's pops didn't hold back.

Kareem Hunt Sr., the father of #Browns RB Kareem Hunt on Facebook: pic.twitter.com/NuKcXRPuVg — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 29, 2021 @BrownsByBrad

"[Baker's] limping he's scared to throw the ball and they know he's hurt they going to keep listening but if people don't like what I'm saying unfriend me," Hunt Sr. said.

"I'm not jeopardizing nothing I got a right to speak I ain't posting no videos have a good day go Browns hopefully."

Now, this isn't the first time the father of a star Browns player took aim at Cleveland's signal-caller -- Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shared a lengthy video on social media detailing the lack of chemistry between Mayfield and his son.

Beckham was released by the Browns shortly after ... leading many to believe the video was carefully orchestrated by the Beckham camp to "#FreeOdell."

Now, it seems like Hunt Sr.'s turn to take a shot at the Mayfield ... who has struggled to quarterback the 6-6 team lately.

In Mayfield's defense, he's opened up about dealing with several injuries ... including a torn labrum in his left shoulder, a groin injury, and a left heel issue.