NBA's PJ Tucker Honors Virgil Abloh With Shoe Tribute

'Virgil Will Always Be Here'

NBA forward and sneakerhead P.J. Tucker is honoring fashion icon Virgil Abloh with his shoe choice for Monday night's game ... rocking a pair of Off-White Jordan 5s with a special tribute.

The Heat baller showed off the kicks prior to taking the court against the Denver Nuggets ... which have messages etched in Sharpie -- "Thanks for a lifetime of inspiration" and "Virgil will always be here."

The gesture comes one day after Louis Vuitton announced the passing of its artistic director ... a loss that affected tons of celebs across sports and entertainment.

Tucker actually posted a pair of Off-White Jordan 2s the day before Abloh's passing was announced ... which read "Air Tucker" and "Virgil 2021."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Abloh was beloved in the sports world ... with athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Odell Beckham and more speaking about his tragic death.

"Rest In Paradise LEGEND!!!," LeBron said Sunday ... with KAT adding, "Stunned….Rest In Power"