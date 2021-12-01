Master P's Hoops Star Son, Hercy Miller, Out For Season After Injury

Out For Season After Injury

Sad news from Hercy Miller -- Master P's Tennessee State hoops star son is out for the rest of the year after suffering a season-ending injury.

The freshman guard made the announcement on Tuesday ... saying, "Due to a lower-body injury I'll be out for the '21-'22 season."

But, don't worry, Tigers fans ... the 19-year-old says he's already looking forward to his comeback campaign.

"I'll be back next year for the show! Stronger and better," he added.

The 6'3" guard averaged 10 minutes in 6 appearances for the Tigers ... scoring an overall total of 13 points. TSU is currently 1-5.

"THANK YOU, to all the fans," Miller said, "and everyone who supported me this season."

Miller -- who was a 3-start recruit from Minnehaha Academy -- picked the HBCU earlier this year over UCLA, LSU and other Power 5 programs.

As we previously reported, Hercy signed a multi-million dollar endorsement deal after the NIL policy change ... telling us in July, he learned from his dad.

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it's a blessing," Miller said.

"I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me."