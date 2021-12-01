UFC's Dana White Tests Positive For COVID, Consulted Joe Rogan

Dana White didn't make it through the Thanksgiving holiday unscathed ... 'cause the UFC boss announced he tested positive for COVID-19 -- but thankfully he says he's feelin' okay.

White broke the news during an interview with Jim Rome ... revealing his entire family caught the virus after a weekend at his house in Maine.

“We just went up to my place in Maine and for Thanksgiving, it’s tradition we go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID,” White said.

Dana says he felt fine but realized something was wrong when he couldn't smell anything.

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day,” White continued. “So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything."

White -- who's fully vaccinated -- says aside from losing taste and smell, his symptoms were minimal.

But, who do you call when you have COVID? Joe Rogan, of course!

Of course, nothing says controversy like Rogan and COVID. The JRE host was slammed by CNN and other outlets for using Ivermectin to battle the virus.

Still, everyone from Aaron Rodgers and now the UFC prez have consulted with Joe ... who himself battled and beat COVID.

As for Dana, he says he's doing fine and is actually gunning to attend the UFC fights this weekend.