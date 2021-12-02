T-Pain Helps Cody Rhodes Win Insane Street Fight Match At AEW 'Dynamite'

Wrestling star Cody Rhodes got a HUGE assist from T-Pain during his AEW match Wednesday -- getting a steel chair from the artist that he used to smash his opponent with!!

The wild scene all went down during Rhodes' insane "Dynamite" match with Andrade ... when Rhodes spotted Pain in the Atlanta crowd.

Rhodes -- who's buddies with the "Buy U A Drank" crooner -- went over to embrace the musical genius mid-match ... and that's when Pain handed over his steel chair to help him get an edge on Andrade.

Rhodes took the ringside furniture and proceeded to whack his opponent in the back with it -- causing Andrade to wince in pain.

Of course, it was all legal as the two wrestlers were fighting under "street" rules -- but the craziest thing is the whole interaction wasn't even the highlight of the match!!

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, later entered the ring and poured gasoline on a table that had been set up ... and then lit it on fire.

Rhodes then hit Andrade with a sick reverse DDT through the flaming table ... sending the raucous crowd into a frenzy.