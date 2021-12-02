Demi Lovato Reveals They're No Longer 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato will no longer drink alcohol or use cannabis ... announcing they're now kicking their "California Sober" lifestyle.

The singer just posted a message on Instagram, saying, "I no longer support my 'California sober' ways. Sober sober is the only way to be." It's unclear exactly what caused the revelation, but Demi had previously been criticized for talking so highly about the lifestyle, which allowed for alcohol and marijuana use.

As we reported, Demi revealed in an interview earlier this year that they were "5-10 minutes from death" when they overdosed on heroin in 2018.

After a lengthy stint in rehab, Demi was able to get back to their singing career and share their message of struggle with substance abuse.

In March, Demi released "Dancing with the Devil" on YouTube TV ... which chronicled their struggles, singing career, and even praised the "California Sober" lifestyle. They later released a song called "California Sober."

