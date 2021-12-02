PGA Star Collin Morikawa Engaged To GF Katherine Zhu, 'My Forever And Ever'
12/2/2021 9:41 AM PT
Cuffing season is officially upon us -- golf star Collin Morikawa just popped the question to his gorgeous girlfriend, Katherine Zhu, this week ... and she said YES!!!
The 2-time major champ and the former Pepperdine golfer -- who have been together for years -- shared the news on Wednesday ... revealing they got engaged on November 30.
24-year-old Morikawa dropped to one knee right before the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas, which kicks off Thursday.
"A lifetime together forever 🤍," Zhu posted on Instagram ... while Morikawa said, "My forever and ever, I love you."
The guy did a great job picking out the ring ... as Zhu was clearly excited to show it off in their first pic together as an engaged couple.
Of course, Morikawa has had a pretty remarkable start to his career ... racking up 5 PGA Tour wins since turning pro in 2019.
In fact, he made 22-straight cuts to kick off his career, which is only second to some guy named Tiger Woods.
A huge finish in this week's tournament could propel Morikawa to the top of the world golf rankings, as he currently sits at #2.
Talk about a hot streak. Congrats to the beautiful couple!!!