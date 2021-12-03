Aaron Rodgers Visits Sports Doctor In L.A., Has Nearly 3 Hour Visit

Play video content BACKGRID

Aaron Rodgers is still takin' care of business during the Packers' bye week ... popping up at a renowned sports doctors office in Los Angeles, where he appeared to stay for nearly 3 hrs.

The Green Bay quarterback arrived at the Kerlan Jobe offices Friday morning ... where he was greeted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in the parking lot.

FYI, Kerlan Jobe -- part of Cedars-Sinai -- is regarded as one of the leading sports medicine facilities in the world, and Dr. ElAttrache, one of the best docs.

In fact, he's worked on legendary athletes like Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Conor McGregor.

It's unclear what Rodgers had checked out, or if he underwent any procedures while inside ... but it seems very likely he was there for his COVID fractured toe.

Rodgers previously explained the injury, even showing the pinky toe to reporters, in an effort to prove the injury was NOT related to having the virus.

Play video content Green Bay Packers

Speaking of COVID, notice Rodgers pulled up his mask up as he walked with Dr. ElAttrache, towards the entrance of the facility. In California, masks are still required indoors.

As for the fractured toe, Aaron told Pat McAfee on Monday that he was still considering surgery on the digit, but preferred to let it heal naturally.