Tyson Fury Shades Anthony Joshua With Arena Song, 'A.J. Is a P***y!'

Tyson Fury's beef with Deontay Wilder is over ... but his feud with Anthony Joshua is clearly still raging on -- 'cause the heavyweight champ shaded the hell out of the boxer with an "A.J. is a p***y!" song on Thursday.

The vulgar lyrics all went down in England at the O2 Apollo during Fury's meet-and-greet "Homecoming" Tour -- when the 33-year-old hilariously called out the 24-2 British boxer.

Tyson Fury singing about Anthony Joshua with his fans last night…



[🎥 Thomas Roberts] pic.twitter.com/Gjfq7mWMUS — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 3, 2021 @MichaelBensonn

You can see in footage filmed by a fan in the stands, Fury jumped on stage and began singing "A.J. is a p***y" loudly.

And, it didn't take long for the rest of the arena to join in ... with everyone in the venue singing along with the pugilist!!

Of course, Fury was supposed to fight Joshua back on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia ... but the tilt was shut down when Wilder got a judge to rule in his favor that fury owed him a third fight due to a contract clause.

Fury went on to beat Deontay in an epic fight, but Joshua ended up losing his replacement match against Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25.

Joshua is set for a rematch with OU -- but Fury's actions on Thursday night show it's clear he eventually wants that scrap with A.J. to go down.

Tyson Fury welcomes a visit from ‘Jake Paul’ (a piece of roadkill on the ground) to watch Tommy Fury training today…



[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/MKuzTU3gnk — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 13, 2021 @MichaelBensonn