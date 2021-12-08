CFL Suspends Argonauts Exec After Brawl With Fans

The Canadian Football League has suspended an Argonauts exec for his involvement in the wild brawl between Toronto players and Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans on Sunday ... after he slapped a spectator and allegedly used a homophobic slur.

"The Canadian Football League has suspended indefinitely John Murphy, Toronto Argonaut Vice-President Player Personnel, following an investigation into his physical and verbal altercation with fans following last Sunday’s Eastern Final," the league announced Wednesday.

Cats fan only gets involved after he pushes that lady and calls her names. Argos coach hits first. pic.twitter.com/IbUCnzQJmR — emily (@emilyvi0let) December 6, 2021 @emilyvi0let

The CFL added the investigation into the incident is still under investigation.

As we previously reported, the altercation happened at the end of the Argos' playoff loss to the Ticats, when a few Toronto players hopped a railing and got physical with fans after someone allegedly spit beer in a player's face.

In a video of the altercation, Murphy appears to make contact with a fan who flipped him off during the scrap ... and using the homophobic f-word towards someone else.