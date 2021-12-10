Dr. Dre and Nicole Young Reach an Agreement in Principle to Finalize Divorce

Dr. Dre Deal Struck In Divorce

12/10/2021 11:05 AM PT
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have reached an agreement in principle to finally put their divorce to bed ... TMZ has learned.

The two had been at war over money for well over a year, Nicole wanted $2 million a month in temporary spousal support, and Dre ended up ponying a one-time check for $2 mil and $500k in attorney fees. A photo showing the producer and businessman with balloons that read "Divorced AF" started to make rounds on social media Friday.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us that no deal has yet been signed, and as one source put it, "This whole thing could blow up again."

Nonetheless, judging from the photo (above), Dre feels like this could be the end to one of the nastiest divorces in Hollywood history ... which even saw the mogul served with docs at the tail end of his grandmother's funeral.

