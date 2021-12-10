Tyron Woodley Says There's Rematch Clause In Jake Paul Contract

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyron Woodley says he's gonna beat Jake Paul on December 18 ... and then he's gonna do it again, 'cause the former UFC star tells TMZ Sports there's a rematch clause in his contract.

We talked to 39-year-old T-Wood fresh off signing on to once again box the YouTube star in Tampa on less than 2 weeks' notice ... and while we were talking, Tyron revealed a third fight is in the works if he wins next weekend.

"Yes, there is a rematch clause in there," Woodley says, adding, "After I knocked you out Mr. Betting Man, are you gonna run, or are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work."

Of course, Jake -- who was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury -- won the first fight by split decision when they faced off on August 29 (a fight Woodley believes he actually won). So, a Woodley dub would even them up at one win apiece.

As for what he's going to do this time around, Woodley tells us to expect violence.

"I bet I beat his ass. I bet if he get up, I bet I do it again. I bet if he get up, I bet I knock his ass down again."

First things first ... Woodley has to win. Then, do it all again.