Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski Test Positive For COVID-19

Holy crap, this is nuts.

The Cleveland Browns have a major COVID-19 problem on their hands -- Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for the virus Wednesday ... just one day after 8 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The timing couldn't be worse for the Orange and Brown -- they're fighting for a spot in the playoffs and have a crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

This is now the second time Stefanski has tested positive -- last season, he had to miss the Browns' playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Bake and KS could return in time for Saturday if they return two positive tests, there's a lot more to worry about -- stars like Jedrick Wills, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Wyatt Teller and Kareem Hunt were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

As of right now, there is no plan to postpone the game.