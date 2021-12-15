Joe Biden Tells Packers Fan Aaron Rodgers Has 'Gotta Get The Vaccine'

Play video content

Joe Biden has just inserted himself into Aaron Rodgers' COVID vaccine drama ... with the President telling a Packers fan in Kentucky that he wants the QB to get vaxxed ASAP.

Biden made the quip while visiting tornado-ravaged parts of the Bluegrass State ... whispering to a woman in a Green Bay cap and shirt, "Tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine."

Cameras caught the moment between the two ... showing the Packers fan and others around her laughing out loud at Biden's comment.

Of course, Rodgers has famously said he's not vaccinated ... telling Pat McAfee earlier this year he's actually allergic to the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the shots.

Rodgers also said he just flat-out doesn't want the Johnson & Johnson jab, claiming its reported side effects have made that not an option for him either.

Rodgers has been ripped by many for his stance ... with Howard Stern saying Rodgers should be booted from the NFL over it all.