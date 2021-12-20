Jake Paul Goes Clubbing In Miami After Tyron Woodley Knockout

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul had moves in the ring on Saturday, and he kept it going at a Miami club ... dancing like crazy to celebrate his huge win over Tyron Woodley!!

The Problem Child hit up DAER Nightclub on Sunday ... fresh off knocking out the ex-UFC champion in the 6th round of a crazy fight.

With a win like that, there was no way the 5-0 boxer was gonna go without soaking it all in ... and he brought his brother, Logan, along for the ride.

Check out the video -- there's plenty of good vibes going around, with music blaring and custom signs welcoming Jake to the party.

As for how he was doing post-fight, we caught up with Jake shortly after the knockout ... and he made it clear he has nothing but respect for Tyron -- even tossing around the idea of doing a podcast or movies together.

