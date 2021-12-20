Jake Paul Goes Clubbing In Miami After Tyron Woodley Knockout
Jake Paul Dances His Face Off Clubbing In Miami ... To Celebrate Woodley K.O.
12/20/2021 8:28 AM PT
Jake Paul had moves in the ring on Saturday, and he kept it going at a Miami club ... dancing like crazy to celebrate his huge win over Tyron Woodley!!
The Problem Child hit up DAER Nightclub on Sunday ... fresh off knocking out the ex-UFC champion in the 6th round of a crazy fight.
WHAT A SHOT. @jakepaul KOs Woodley in round 6 😳#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/oTV3xeNtfg— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021 @ShowtimeBoxing
With a win like that, there was no way the 5-0 boxer was gonna go without soaking it all in ... and he brought his brother, Logan, along for the ride.
Check out the video -- there's plenty of good vibes going around, with music blaring and custom signs welcoming Jake to the party.
As for how he was doing post-fight, we caught up with Jake shortly after the knockout ... and he made it clear he has nothing but respect for Tyron -- even tossing around the idea of doing a podcast or movies together.
Jake says he envisioned putting Woodley on the canvas just like he did Saturday night ... so yeah, no better way to cap it all off than with a celebration for the ages.