Chris Godwin's Wife Says Bucs Star Devastated Over ACL Injury, 'Gut Wrenching'

Chris Godwin is completely devastated after suffering a season-ending knee injury Sunday -- with his wife, Mariah, saying in a statement the Bucs star is hurting badly over the news.

"To be honest," Mariah said Monday, "it makes me wanna throw up and cry and smash a window all at once."

Godwin tore his ACL during the Bucs' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday ... when defensive back P.J. Williams hit him directly on the knee cap.

A look at the Chris Godwin injury, which has him sidelined for the rest of the game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AIW7JF8Uc1 — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) December 20, 2021 @TBTimes_Sports

The 25-year-old needed to be helped off the field ... and tests revealed his knee injury was so severe, he'd be done for the rest of Tampa's 2021 season.

Mariah says he's heartbroken over it all ... writing in a statement, "If you know Chris at all you know why this is just gut wrenching."

"This man loves his team and loves what he does and f***ing LOVES working to be the greatest he can possibly be."

Mariah -- who married the Pro Bowler in May 2021 -- says his suffering has made her sick ... adding that even their pet dog, Piggy, "does not like seeing Chris like this."

But, Mariah -- who made soup for the injured star on Monday night to make sure he gets proper nutrients to kick off his road to recovery -- promised Chris would make every effort to be back better than ever in 2022.

"You're only down if you stay down and it's no staying down around here," Mariah said of Chris, who's slated to be a free agent after the season ends.