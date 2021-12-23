Tory Lanez Donates $100k in Toys and Clothing to Single Moms and Kids
12/23/2021 4:55 PM PT
Tis the season of giving -- just ask Tory Lanez -- who put $100,000 to work, buying toys and clothing for single moms and their kids.
Donning a Santa hat and mask Wednesday, Lanez was busy giving out the items in Broward County, Florida area as vehicles pulled up to his distribution station. Lanez handed out bikes, Barbies, lightsabers, legos and more ... even passing out snacks and taking the time to chat with those in need.
In all, we're told Lanez spent about $100,000 on the event, telling us, "We’re still battling a pandemic that’s left so many people between a rock and a hard place. I’m just happy I can be a blessing to others and help them safely bring some joy back during the holidays."
You'll notice Tory's mask ... we're told safety was at the forefront of the gift distribution. Our sources say volunteers wore PPE and made it a drive-thru event to limit person-to-person contact as much as possible.