Saweetie Shaves Off Hair and Posts Pics with Bald Head
Saweetie How To Get A Head ... Rocks Blonde Buzzcut!!!
12/24/2021 2:58 PM PT
Saweetie is another living example ... certain people look awesome bald ... especially when it's bald by choice!!!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
It's pretty stunning ... she shaved off all her hair, and all that's left is a blonde buzzcut. She snapped the pics poolside, first posing in a pink bikini and then trading it out for a white one, before taking a dip.
No word on what inspired her to change her noggin, but for whatever it works the consensus here is thumbs up.
Truth be told ... this isn't an out-of-the-blue thing for Saweetie ... she likes to change it up. A few days back she posted pics of her with fiery red locks. And there are plenty of other examples ... girl doesn't want to bore herself with the same look for very long.
Now ... only takes minutes to get ready in the morning. Good job!!!