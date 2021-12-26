Bruce Willis' Mom Weighs In on 'Die Hard' Christmas Movie Debate

There's been a long, raging debate over whether the 1980s classic action flick "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie ... and Bruce Willis' mother is picking sides.

The debate has the potential to blow families apart this holiday season ... and even the TMZ office is split down the middle on "Die Hard" as an Xmas classic ... so to get to the bottom of this we went to Bruce's mom ... because mothers are never wrong, right?!?

Bruce's mom, Marlene, tells TMZ ... "Die Hard" is NOT a Christmas movie.

Her reasoning ... "Die Hard" is a movie set at Christmas time, but that's not an essential element of the flick. Seems the apple didn't fall far from the tree, because Bruce does not believe it's a Christmas movie either.

Still not convinced?!?

Well, one high-ranking TMZ staffer lays it out like this ... if you take "Die Hard" and move the setting to another time in the year, say Easter or Mother's Day or heck, even Halloween, the movie still works just the same.

It's an interesting point, but we still gotta ask ...