Dr Dre Pays Nicole Young $100 Million in Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre has settled his divorce case by striking a property settlement agreement with his ex-wife, and for Dre's part, we're told he's "delighted" Nicole Young is only getting a fraction of his estate.

Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million -- $50 mil now, and $50 mil a year from now. Dre's estimated net worth is $820 million.

As for why Nicole didn't get half ... there's a prenup which she contested.

In exchange, Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.

In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

They divide a fleet of vehicles -- he gets 6 and she gets 4.

She gets to keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage.

Nicole must pay her own legal fees ... which amount to millions of dollars.

Sources connected to Dre say Nicole could have actually gotten a bigger piece of the pie had she settle a year ago. One of those sources said, "She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife."

There are also some storage lockers filled with items from their various homes. Dre had put the items in storage, and according to the settlement she gets to keep all the stuff inside that was hers.

The settlement forecloses Young's ability to get spousal support ... something that was hotly contested during the divorce.