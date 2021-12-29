Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Caymans After Rehab

Armie Hammer has resurfaced after months of rehab ... he's back in the Cayman Islands with his kids.

Armie looks relaxed in a bathing suit and t-shirt, strolling poolside with his son.

It's the first time we've seen him since he left the rehab facility where he's been receiving treatment for more than half a year.

As you know, Hammer has been accused by several women of sexual abuse. The L.A. County D.A. is reviewing a file involving an alleged 2017 rape, but law enforcement sources tell us the case will not likely be filed. Hammer has denied the allegations.

Hammer had been dating a dental hygienist from the Caymans ... it's unclear if they're still together