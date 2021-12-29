Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Caymans After Rehab

Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Caymans After Rehab ... Poolside with his Kids

12/29/2021 1:49 PM PT
Armie Hammer spotted with kids in Cayman Islands
Launch Gallery
POOLSIDE Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Armie Hammer has resurfaced after months of rehab ... he's back in the Cayman Islands with his kids.

Armie looks relaxed in a bathing suit and t-shirt, strolling poolside with his son.

It's the first time we've seen him since he left the rehab facility where he's been receiving treatment for more than half a year.

Backgrid

As you know, Hammer has been accused by several women of sexual abuse. The L.A. County D.A. is reviewing a file involving an alleged 2017 rape, but law enforcement sources tell us the case will not likely be filed. Hammer has denied the allegations.

Backgrid

Hammer had been dating a dental hygienist from the Caymans ... it's unclear if they're still together

Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, along with their kids were spending time in the Caymans at the beginning of the pandemic. They separated last year and she filed for divorce in July 2020. They got married in 2010.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later