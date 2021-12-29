Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Caymans After Rehab
Armie Hammer Resurfaces in Caymans After Rehab ... Poolside with his Kids
12/29/2021 1:49 PM PT
Armie Hammer has resurfaced after months of rehab ... he's back in the Cayman Islands with his kids.
Armie looks relaxed in a bathing suit and t-shirt, strolling poolside with his son.
It's the first time we've seen him since he left the rehab facility where he's been receiving treatment for more than half a year.
As you know, Hammer has been accused by several women of sexual abuse. The L.A. County D.A. is reviewing a file involving an alleged 2017 rape, but law enforcement sources tell us the case will not likely be filed. Hammer has denied the allegations.
Hammer had been dating a dental hygienist from the Caymans ... it's unclear if they're still together
Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, along with their kids were spending time in the Caymans at the beginning of the pandemic. They separated last year and she filed for divorce in July 2020. They got married in 2010.