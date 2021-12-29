Jeff Bezos Not Taking HGH, Source

Lots of folks have jumped to the conclusion Jeff Bezos can only get the body we've now seen with the help of human growth hormones -- HGH -- but sources connected to Jeff tell TMZ it's all B.S.

The photos of Jeff and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez made people crazy! They're all over St. Barts in the Caribbean ... him without a shirt and revealing a super-jacked bod.

The 57-year-old Amazon titan has been working out like crazy with celeb trainer Wes Okerson. We're told he was on a strict diet and exercise regimen for months.

That said, lots of folks on social media are pooh-poohing Bezos' transformation, chalking it up to HGH.

A source connected to Bezos scoffs at the allegation, saying "The HGH claim is 100% false."

The source insists this is all Jeff and no drugs or other artificial enhancements.