Porn Star Renee Gracie Left Racing For Adult Films

Renee Gracie is rakin' in the cash from OnlyFans and porn ... but that wasn't always the case for the adult film star -- telling TMZ Sports her former career as a race car driver was so toxic it forced her to quit the sport altogether.

We talked to the 26-year-old Australian about her time as a driver down under ... and why she transitioned to porn.

"I left for many reasons. It was a toxic environment. Difficult for a female obviously. I got treated differently than everybody else," Gracie says ... "It was just an extremely taxing environment and industry to be in unfortunately for my mental health."

Gracie's story is amazing. She used to be a driver for Paul Morris Motorsport racing team ... where she raced for several years. In 2017, she jumped to another team, Dragon Motor Sport.

Renee eventually left the sport but admits she was down on her luck for a while before turning to OnlyFans.

"I had a bad year in between where I wasn’t racing. I wasn’t racing. I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was lucky enough when I left racing my fan base actually grew. I had more people following me. I wasn’t controlled by managers and sponsors and stuff."

Despite the stressful experience as a racer, Gracie tells us there are certain aspects she misses, saying "I really miss that exhilarating pressure and the push to always be better. That’s why I started racing."

But, despite sometimes pining for the speed and competition ... the adult film star says she's absolutely confident she made the right career decision.