'Anchorman' Star David Koechncer Arrested for DUI on New Year's Eve

David Koechner might not be too different from the guys he plays in movies -- because the dude spent New Year's Eve in a cell for drinking and driving ... this according to cops.

The 'Anchorman' and 'Office' star was busted for suspected DUI and hit and run Friday in Simi Valley, CA -- where he got picked up by the local cops around 3 PM PT ... well before midnight. Koechner was booked into Ventura County Jail around 5 PM PT ... and his vehicle was towed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police got a call for an erratic driver, which a patrolling officer located -- only to find David behind the wheel. We're told he was given field sobriety tests, which he didn't do well on ... and got hauled in for drunk driving and allegedly hitting a street sign with his car.

Per online records, he was released early the next morning ... around 5 AM PT. He's got a court date in March to answer for this arrest.

There's no question it's Dave here. All his info lines up with what we know about him publicly ... same DOB, same height (6'2"), from Missouri, occupation as an actor, etc.

Of course, David is known for playing party animals ... especially when portraying Champ Kind, or even Todd Packer from "The Office," both of whom are known for boozy adventures.